Most popular baby names in NYC in 2014: Sophia, Ethan

The most popular girl’s name has topped the list for three consecutive years.

The most popular baby names in NYC in 2014 are Sophia and Ethan. Photo Credit: Mike Tyson via Instagram

The New York City Health Department has released its list of top baby names for 2014.

Sophia was the most popular name for girls for the third year in a row. For boys, Ethan moved from the second most popular name to the top spot.

The top names are:

Most popular girl names

1. Sophia

2. Isabella

3. Olivia

4. Mia

5. Emma

6. Emily

7. Leah

8. Ava

9. Sofia

10. Chloe

Most popular boys names

1. Ethan

2. Jacob

3. Liam

4. Jayden

5. Noah

6. Daniel

7. Michael

8. Alexander

9. David

10. Matthew

Top names by race/ ethnicity (girls, boys)

Black: Madison, Ethan

Latino: Isabella, Liam

White: Olivia, Joseph

Asian and Pacific Islander: Olivia, Jayden

There were 122,084 babies born in New York City in 2014, according to the Health Department. The borough with the most was Brooklyn, with 41,190 births.

In addition to the popular names, we also now know that some New Yorkers are huge “Game of Thrones” fans. Arya was the 98th most popular name in NYC in 2014, and Khaleesi was 143rd.