Most popular baby names in NYC in 2014: Sophia, Ethan

The New York City Health Department has released its list of top baby names for 2014.
Sophia was the most popular name for girls for the third year in a row. For boys, Ethan moved from the second most popular name to the top spot.
The top names are:
Most popular girl names
1. Sophia
2. Isabella
3. Olivia
4. Mia
5. Emma
6. Emily
7. Leah
8. Ava
9. Sofia
10. Chloe
Most popular boys names
1. Ethan
2. Jacob
3. Liam
4. Jayden
5. Noah
6. Daniel
7. Michael
8. Alexander
9. David
10. Matthew
Top names by race/ ethnicity (girls, boys)
Black: Madison, Ethan
Latino: Isabella, Liam
White: Olivia, Joseph
Asian and Pacific Islander: Olivia, Jayden
There were 122,084 babies born in New York City in 2014, according to the Health Department. The borough with the most was Brooklyn, with 41,190 births.
In addition to the popular names, we also now know that some New Yorkers are huge “Game of Thrones” fans. Arya was the 98th most popular name in NYC in 2014, and Khaleesi was 143rd.