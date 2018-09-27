MTA conductor punched by passenger at Bronx station, police say

The suspect is accused of hitting and spitting on the conductor before fleeing.

Police on Thursday were looking for a man who attacked an MTA conductor in a Bronx subway station earlier this week.

The suspect, described as 60 to 65 years old and about 5-foot-7-inches or shorter, walked up to the conductor, who was inside a train car inside the Freeman Street subway station, just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The suspect, who was wearing black sparring gloves, grabbed the conductor by the collar and punched him in the face before threatening to spit on him, police said.

He then walked down to the street and went south, police said.