The mass breakdown of subway service in Queens on Monday afternoon might have been due to a brand new signaling system MTA contractors have been installing there, according to internal documents that amNewYork Metro obtained.

The outages happened on parts of the Queens Boulevard Line — which carries E, F, M and R trains — disrupting subway service for almost four hours on July 26 and sparking delays for even longer, after signals froze between 63rd Drive-Rego Park and Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike stations due to a loss of power, according to a draft incident report by New York City Transit.

Power went out just before 1:40 p.m. on July 26 after a computer fuse blew at the nearby Continental Avenue Master Tower, where NYCT monitors subway traffic — but an inspector reported that the snafu was due to issues with upgraded signals, after responders checked with Con Edison.

“Maintenance of Way reported that it appears to be a New Technology Signal problem, not a power problem,” reads a note in the report from 2:34 p.m. July 26.

MTA officials emphasized that the document is only a draft and that the agency is still investigating whether it was due to the installation of new signals or because of the existing archaic infrastructure.

“Power was interrupted to signals in a section of the Queens Boulevard lines resulting in signals being unable to be displayed to enable safe movement of trains,” said Michael Cortez in a statement. “This caused delays for a period of time and we regret the inconvenience to riders on affected lines.”

The outage caused the signals — effectively traffic lights for trains — to stay in the raised stop position, which automatically activates a train’s emergency brakes if operators try to pass, forcing service to be cancelations through the affected area.

MTA dispatched crews to painstakingly set the signals back by hand before trains could proceed again.

Power was restored around 3:40 p.m., but regular service didn’t return until just before 5:30 p.m., still with extensive delays. A total of 89 trains were late as a result of the fracas, including on the E, F, M R, A, C, J, and Q.

For four years, MTA has been replacing the Queens Boulevard Line’s ancient signals with so-called Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), which allows them to run trains closer together and more frequently.

The CBTC upgrades began in 2017 after MTA awarded Canadian firm Thales with the $49.6 million contract. The firm also sent reps to the site to help investigate, according to the report.

Thales did not return a request for comment by press time.

The integration of CBTC with the older system has recently caused some “growing pains,” on the Queens Boulevard Line, MTA previously acknowledged, after the line accounted for almost half of signal incidents in June and its trains ranked among the worst performing in the system that month.

The new system is already in service west of 36 Street Station and MTA expects it to be in full operation later this year, according to Cortez.

The agency previously equipped the L and 7 lines with the tech and plan to roll it out on the Culver Line, which carries F trains, and the Eighth Avenue Line, which runs A, C, and E trains.

The 7 train also had a jumpy start in 2018 and during a 2019 snowstorm, but the line and the L train have since consistently ranked among the most reliable in the system.