The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced that service on the Long Island Rail Road will be suspended on Saturday due to the oncoming snowstorm.

All service on the Long Island Rail Road will be suspended by 8 a.m. on Jan. 29. The last train time will be announced later on Friday evening.

Service on the Metro-North will be running hourly on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines while service will be suspended on the Wassaic, Danbury, New Canaan and Waterbury branches. Equipment to fight the snow has already been prepared to go at strategically located facilities.

The MTA is encouraging all New Yorkers to stay home on Friday evening and Saturday morning, however if you need to travel allow more time to get to where you are going. The MTA expects that the outdoor subway lines will be affected and may suspend service in the Rockaways, the 5 in the Bronx, and the D/N/Q lines in Brooklyn. Local buses will be outfitted with tire chains and articulated buses will be replaced by shorter buses.