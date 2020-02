The girl was found in Yonkers, police said.

An 11-year-old girl was found in Yonkers after she was missing for a day, police said.

The girl, Naomie Ambroise, was last seen at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday when she got on a Crown Heights subway train, police said. She got on a southbound 2 train at Nostrand Avenue and Sterling Street carrying a backpack.

Ambroise was found just north of the city on Thursday. She was in good health and condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear how she got to Westchester.