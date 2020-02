Watch the video to find out the answer — it may just surprise you.

What happens when you try to high-five strangers on the streets of midtown Manhattan? In honor of National High-Five Day, we took part in a little social experiment to see if the stereotype of the “angry New Yorker” is really true. Photo Credit: Steven Sunshine

New York City residents aren’t well known for their friendly demeanor on the streets.

In fact, the stereotype of the “angry New Yorker” is still prevelent in pop culture, from TV and movies to internet memes.

So what happens when you try to high-five strangers on the streets of New York City?

In honor of National High-Five Day, we decided to find out if New Yorkers really are as mean as everyone says they are.

Watch the video above to find out the answer — it may just surprise you.