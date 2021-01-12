New Chipotle with drive-thru lane opens for business in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Brooklyn’s newest Chipotle location officially opened with a brand-new feature that you won’t find anywhere else in New York City.

The new Chipotle store, located at 4104 4th Avenue, features a new drive-thru pick-up lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The new store is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Guests can order online through the Chipotle app and website and through third-party partners.

Starting Jan. 4, Chipotle customers who are looking for a healthy and delicious option can enjoy cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, freshly grilled, rice cauliflower, finished with hand-chopped cilantro, lime and salt. This new item is available now for a limited time in restaurants nationwide

Chipotle makes it easy to fundraise for local causes with events that give back 33%. New digital fundraiser codes can help raise even more money, increasing fundraiser access for customers who prefer to digitally order ahead, enter the unique fundraiser code, and then pick up and carry out from the participating restaurant. Groups or individuals interested in learning more can visit community.chipotle.com.