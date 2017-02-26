New NYC charter schools set to open in fall 2017

New charter schools opening in New York City include one devoted to music. Photo Credit: iStock

On average, 12 new charter schools open in New York City a year, according to the New York City Charter School Center. Here’s a look at five such schools the state recently approved and issued charters, slated to open in fall 2017.

IN THE CLASSIC TRADITION

Brilla College Preparatory Charter School Veritas

District 7 in the Bronx

Website: Brillacollegeprep.org

Brilla College Prep follows the classical tradition and encourages its students to “‘B’ brilliant,” “‘B’ involved,” “‘B’ creative,” “ ‘B’ yourself” and “‘B’ engaged.” This second branch of the Bronx charter school network is accepting applications for kindergarten and will eventually serve grades K-4 in the South Bronx.

A TECH-FORWARD HIGH SCHOOL

Brooklyn Lab Charter High School

District 13 in Brooklyn

Website: Brooklynlabhighschool.org

The first high school for the Brooklyn Lab network is opening in Downtown Brooklyn. Each student will receive a free Google Chromebook at the tech-forward school, which is accepting applications for ninth grade and will eventually serve grades 9-12.

A DUAL-LANGUAGE CLASSROOM

Hebrew Language Academy Charter School 2

District 21 in Brooklyn

Website: Hlacharterschool2.org

This dual-language school will provide instruction in both English and Hebrew in select subjects such as art, music and social studies, through a co-teaching model that involves English- and Hebrew-speaking instructors. The school’s curriculum will also explore the culture and history of Israel and its immigrant communities. It is accepting applications for grades K-1 and will eventually serve grades K-5.

COLLEGE PREP STARTS HERE

South Bronx Classical Charter School IV

District 9 in the Bronx

Website: Classicalcharterschools.org

The fourth branch of the South Bronx network, which prepares students to excel in college preparatory high schools, is slated to open in the Morrisania area. The school is known for its classical curriculum, which introduces students to Latin starting in the third grade. It is accepting applications for grades K-1, and it will expand one grade each year through 2020.

NYC’S FIRST ORCHESTRA MUSIC CHARTER

WHIN Music Community Charter School

District 6 in Manhattan

Website: Whinmusic.org

WHIN, which stands for Washington Heights and Inwood, is a novelty for NYC: It’s the first orchestra music charter school in the city. Its music-based educational model is inspired by The Conservatory Lab Charter School in Boston. The school will provide orchestra and choral programs in-school, after-school and on weekends. WHIN is accepting applications for grades K-1, and plans to eventually grow to the fifth grade.