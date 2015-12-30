New Year’s Eve NYC weather: Chilly, but not extremely cold

When the ball drops at midnight, the temperature should be around 40 degrees.

Forget the ear muffs if you’re heading to Times Square for the big New Year’s Eve bash.

Forecasters say by the time the ball drops, the weather will be make it feel like winter but it won’t be exceptionally cold.

The high on New Year’s Eve day will be around 50 degrees in the city, but the temperature will drop to about 40 degrees by midnight, meteorologist Faye Barthold of the National Weather Service said on Wednesday. Temperatures will then continue to drop into the middle 30s. The skies will be partly cloudy.

“It will be appropriately chilly,” she said, “but nothing extreme on the cold side.”

Those looking to join in the annual Coney Island New Year’s Day swim can also expect fairly mild temperatures.

Bartholdi said the high is expected to be around 50 degrees. “It should be mostly sunny,” she added.