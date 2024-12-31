Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man is in critical condition on New Year’s Eve after being pushed onto the subway tracks and struck by an oncoming train Tuesday, police reported.

According to NYPD sources, a 45-year-old was waiting on the Uptown-bound platform of the 18th Street station, on the 1 line, in Chelsea at about 1:35 p.m. on Dec. 31 when another man shoved him into the roadbed.

Cops say the train struck the victim, leaving him with serious head injuries.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he is fighting for his life in critical condition.

While police did not provide details on what led up to the shoving, sources say they believe the attack was unprovoked. The perpetrator is described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray, ripped jeans.

Cops say they later encountered a person of interest matching the suspect’s description and took him into custody for questioning. Charges are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.