Man who shoved girlfriend into path of Manhattan subway train has lengthy history of domestic violence: cops

One person lost both of their feet after being struck by Manhattan train on Saturday morning, police confirmed.

The man who allegedly shoved his girlfriend in front of a Lower Manhattan train over the weekend has a lengthy history of domestic violence against partners and children, police reported.

Christian Valdez, 35, is accused of shoving his 29-year-old girlfriend in the path of an oncoming 3 train on at the Fulton Street station in the Financial District around 10:26 a.m. on March 9. The victim lost both feet as a result of the heinous attack.

While the victim managed to survive the attack, the lower portion of both her legs were ripped off by the Brooklyn-bound train. Sources familiar with the investigation report that domestic dispute may have stemmed over something as trivial as which train they were going to board.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, on Sept. 13, 2017, Valdez was apparently cuffed for stabbing a 37-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter in a Bronx apartment. Valdez served four years behind bars for the brutal attack before being released on parole on Jan. 9, 2023.

Almost one year later on Dec. 20, 2023, police reported, Valdez stabbed an ex-girlfriend in front of 2973 East Tremont Avenue. She suffered multiple stab wounds and needed a slew of stitches to close them.

The March 9 subway shove came mere days after Governor Kathy Hochul surged 1,000 members of the National Guard and MTA police in the subway system to check bags in hopes of stopping violent crime, yet this attack came from a domestic assault — something bag checks could do very little to stop.

Valdez is now charged with attempted murder. At his March 10 arraignment before Judge Melissa Lewis, he was ordered held in custody without bail, according to court records. He’s due back in court on March 15.