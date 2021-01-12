New York City looking to end contracts with The Trump Organization | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The city’s legal team is looking to canceling contracts with outgoing President Donald Trump after he encouraged a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol building on Jan. 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government, a clearly unconstitutional act, and people died,” de Blasio told reporters. “That’s unforgivable. So, our legal team is right now assessing the options.”

On Jan. 6, pro-Trump rioters caused chaos in the Capitol building as members of Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden ending in the death of five people. Rioters rushed the building shortly after President Trump spoke to a crowd of his supporters gathered close to the National Mall.

De Blasio did not give details on when the city would make an official announcement about canceled contracts and said lawyers are reviewing “several” contracts at the moment. President Trump’s company, which is now run by his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, has contracts with the city two ice skating rinks, a carousel, and a golf course, according to The Washington Post.

The city’s efforts are the latest in a series of Trump business partners cutting ties with the president after the attack on the Capitol including a number of PAC contributors like Morgan Stanley, DOW, and Marriot and several technology platforms are stopping political spending, according to The New York Times. Other institutions that disassociating themselves with Trump include the PGA of America which said it will no longer hold its championship tournament at the Trump National Golf Club.

The Trump Organization has not responded to a request for comment from amNewYork Metro.