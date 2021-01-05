New York City public school nurses can now schedule appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City public school nurses are now eligible to schedule an appointment to receive an FDA-approved COVID-19.

Top Department of Education spokesperson Miranda Barbot broke the news in a Tuesday afternoon tweet explaining that the department had just notified nurses.

Today, we notified school nurses they are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine effective immediately. We continue to push for all school staff to be included in phase 1B so our essential frontline workers can get vaccinated as soon as possible. — Miranda Barbot (@MirandaBarbot) January 5, 2021

The announcement comes a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wants public school teachers and staff to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations this month stating that he wanted “to immediately get to work expanding the kind of people, the number of people eligible to get the vaccine ” although it is the state that determines who will receive either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

New York state is currently in phase 1a of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s vaccine distribution plan which allows for nursing home residents, staff, and health care workers with a high likelihood of coming into contact with the virus to receive the first of a two-dose vaccine.

In the latest chapter of the de Blasio and Cuomo feud, days after de Blasio announced a goal of administering one million vaccine doses by the end of January the governor threatened to fine city hospitals and medical centers if they do not distribute vaccines more quickly.

So far, the city has only administered 24% of the total vaccines it has stored within 44 hospitals across the five boroughs.