Quantcast
New York City public school nurses can now schedule appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Education

New York City public school nurses can now schedule appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine

By
0
comments
Posted on
Members of the Fire Department's EMS unit receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23, 2020.
Photo courtesy of FDNY

New York City public school nurses are now eligible to schedule an appointment to receive an FDA-approved COVID-19. 

Top Department of Education spokesperson Miranda Barbot broke the news in a Tuesday afternoon tweet explaining that the department had just notified nurses. 

Who is AOC? With US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Schneps Connects

The announcement comes a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wants public school teachers and staff to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations this month stating that he wanted “to immediately get to work expanding the kind of people, the number of people eligible to get the vaccine ” although it is the state that determines who will receive either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. 

New York state is currently in phase 1a of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s vaccine distribution plan which allows for nursing home residents, staff, and health care workers with a high likelihood of coming into contact with the virus to receive the first of a two-dose vaccine. 

In the latest chapter of the de Blasio and Cuomo feud, days after de Blasio announced a goal of administering one million vaccine doses by the end of January the governor threatened to fine city hospitals and medical centers if they do not distribute vaccines more quickly. 

So far, the city has only administered 24% of the total vaccines it has stored within 44 hospitals across the five boroughs. 

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC