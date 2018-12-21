NYC weather: Flooding possible with unseasonably warm temps

More than 1 inch of rain already had accumulated by Friday morning.

A heavy rainstorm prompted the city to issue a travel advisory for Friday. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

A flood watch remained in effect Friday afternoon as rain continued to drench the city.

New York City was expected to be hit with 2 to 3 inches of rain in the storm, which was forecast to linger through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. The storm had already dropped more than an inch of rain on the five boroughs, according to Accweather estimates Friday morning, and the National Weather Service said a flood watch would be in effect through 1 a.m. Saturday.

Commuters are being urged to use mass transit, as a city travel advisory warned of slippery road conditions. However, "weather-related issues" as well as an investigation at the 110th Street station after a person was fatally struck by a train snarled the morning commute for some travelers.

"We advise you to exercise caution and allow for extra travel time,” said Joseph Esposito, the outgoing commissioner of the city’s Emergency Management Department.

Pedestrians cross the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 35th Street in Manhattan during Friday’s storm. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

The National Weather Service warned of the potential of downed "limbs, trees and power lines" as well as "scattered" power outages.

Flooding is likely in the city, especially in lower-lying areas, according to Jay Ingles, a weather service meteorologist.

“We’re looking at flooding of urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas,” he said. “And there could be minor flooding of any small streams and creeks, especially north and west of the city.”

Dry weather isn’t expected to return until Saturday, under cloudy skies, but unseasonably high temperatures will rule out the threat of snow or ice, Ingles said.

There will be near-record warmth during the rain, with temperatures hitting 58 on Friday. Saturday is expected to be a bit cooler, but comfortable, with temps in the 40s and 50s.