New York City to escape worst of upcoming snowstorm

Despite last week’s warnings of a Nor’easter expected to hit today, New Yorkers should expect less than an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to be “unseasonably cool” and temperatures on Tuesday night are expected to drop into the upper 20s.

Last week, the NWS issued a warning of a Nor’easter that could dump as much as six inches of snow on the city.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the mid-30s. Winds could hit 33 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

Temperatures may drop down into the low 20s by Wednesday night.

Temperatures are expected to creep back up to the mid-40s by Thursday, which will be mostly sunny.

Though rain is likely on Friday, temperatures may hit the upper 50s.