Survey: NYers spend less money than rest of country

Our rents are crazy, but at least we’re saving on groceries.

If you think New York City has the biggest spenders in the country, think again.

A recent study shows that New Yorkers spend less money than other Americans. Conducted by LearnVest, a financial advising company, the “LearnVest Guide to Money in New York” survey asked 13,628 Americans about their daily spending habits, concluding that New Yorkers are saving more than non-New Yorkers. Some findings:

LIVING: New Yorkers pay 32% of their annual income on rent compared to non-New Yorkers, who spend 28%. However, people who live in New York City spend 21% less than non-New Yorkers on utilities.

EATING: New Yorkers like to dine out, which is why 52% of them said restaurants and bars are a “top five” expense, compared to the 28% of non-New Yorkers who consider dining out a top priority. New Yorkers, however, are found to save more money on their groceries, spending 30% less than the average non-New York City citizen.

TRANSPORTATION: Though the subway is not always our friend, LearnVest’s survey concluded that only 2% of New Yorkers consider transportation as a “top five” expense, while 28% of those who don’t live in the boroughs say that auto expenses and gas were top financial priorities.