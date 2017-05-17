New York Lottery ticket worth $24 million expiring next week

Officials are trying to track down the winner of an unclaimed ticket purchased in a TriBeCa deli last year.

A New York Lottery ticket worth $24 million will expire if it’s not claimed on May 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Big Alice Brewing

What would you do with $24 million?

New York Lottery officials are trying to track down the winner of an unclaimed ticket worth that staggering amount and purchased in a TriBeCa deli last year.

The ticket for the May 25, 2016, drawing, bought at Renu Corp Grocery & Tobacco at 158 Church St., is set to expire soon. Lottery winnings can only be claimed for up to a year after the drawing. This particular ticket can be claimed up to the end of the day on May 25, just over a week away.

“A lucky New Yorker has a $24 million Lotto payday just waiting — but the winner has to act fast as time is running out,” Gweneth Dean, director of the Division of the Lottery, said in a statement. “We urge New York Lottery players: Check your pockets. Check your glove box. Look under the couch cushions. If you have this winning ticket, we look forward to meeting you.”

If the prize money is not claimed by May 25, the money will be returned to the pool to be used for future winners. Sometimes, returned money is used to subsidize prizes for things like large jackpots and promotions.