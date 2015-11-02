New Yorkers oppose removing tips for higher pay for eatery workers: Poll

About 55% of voters are against eliminating the courtesy cash in lieu of higher prices.

New Yorkers don’t want the restaurant tip to go the way of the subway token, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday.

About 55% of voters are against eliminating the courtesy cash in lieu of higher prices. About 36% were in favor.

“While they don’t want to give up tipping and pay more for waiter/waitress service, New Yorkers are willing to pay more for fast food to help those workers earn more,” Quinnipiac University Poll Assistant director Maurice Carroll said in a statement, referring to 70% support for raising the minimum wage for fast food workers to $15 an hour.

Last month, Danny Meyer announced he would end tipping at his restaurants, such as Union Square Cafe and Blue Smoke, and increase pay for his employees. The move comes in light of the increased call to make the national minimum wage $15 an hour.

The state approved a plan to raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $15 an hour over the next three years.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 22 and 28, and Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,155 New York City voters.

Other points from the poll included:

24% of New Yorkers prefer a yellow cab, 41% prefer a car service they can call for and 19% prefer Uber.

42% want a cap on the number of Uber cars in the city, and 41% don’t want the cap.

45% of voters want the cab TV screens to remain in cabs.

36% want them removed.