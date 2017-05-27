Newark Airport Terminal A evacuated after pressure cooker found, officials say

Port Authority police tweeted that they evacuated the terminal as they waited for a bomb squad.

A suspicious package in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport was given the all-clear, after the area was evacuated over a pressure cooker found there on Saturday afternoon, the airport and Port Authority officials said.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police tweeted that a pressure cooker was found in the terminal about 5:30 p.m., adding that they were waiting for the arrival of a bomb squad.

The airport tweeted about 40 minutes later saying that the package has been cleared.