A newborn baby boy, found unconscious near a trash container in the Bronx Thursday evening, died after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

A resident, discarding trash behind an apartment building on East 138th Street near Brook Avenue in Mott Haven, discovered the infant, the NYPD said. The child was unresponsive when police arrived around 6:30 p.m.

EMS took the child to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The parents are unknown at this time, and the death remains under investigation.