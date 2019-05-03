LATEST PAPER
A newborn baby boy, found near a trash container in the Bronx, is dead: NYPD

A resident, discarding trash behind the apartments, found the infant, police said.

The NYPD responded to a newborn boy, discovered near a trash receptacle behind a Bronx apartment building on Thursday. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly
A newborn baby boy, found unconscious near a trash container in the Bronx Thursday evening, died after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said. 

A resident, discarding trash behind an apartment building on East 138th Street near Brook Avenue in Mott Haven, discovered the infant, the NYPD said. The child was unresponsive when police arrived around 6:30 p.m.

EMS took the child to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The parents are unknown at this time, and the death remains under investigation.

