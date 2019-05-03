News A newborn baby boy, found near a trash container in the Bronx, is dead: NYPD A resident, discarding trash behind the apartments, found the infant, police said. The NYPD responded to a newborn boy, discovered near a trash receptacle behind a Bronx apartment building on Thursday. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly Updated May 3, 2019 8:26 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A newborn baby boy, found unconscious near a trash container in the Bronx Thursday evening, died after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said. A resident, discarding trash behind an apartment building on East 138th Street near Brook Avenue in Mott Haven, discovered the infant, the NYPD said. The child was unresponsive when police arrived around 6:30 p.m. EMS took the child to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said. The parents are unknown at this time, and the death remains under investigation. By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly Editor-in-Chief of amNY.com since late 2015, Polly first joined Newsday Media Group as a Newsday.com Editor in 2012. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.