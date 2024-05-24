NFL in the Book: Odds for the New York Giants in the Upcoming Season

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) runs out to the field with teammates before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing 6-11 season last year, the New York Giants enter the 2024 season as a rebuilding team looking for a definitive direction.

Just a year removed from a playoff victory, scattered pieces remain that could help Big Blue reach the divisional round of the playoffs. However, the sportsbook’s expectations for this team are clearly different ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season.

The Giants’ over/under team win total this year is set at 6.5, with the over being valued at +115 and the under sitting at -135. While the Giants faced injuries last year and never seemed to play up to their full potential, many key offseason departures are noteworthy.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor found a new home on the other side of Metlife Stadium as a backup QB for the Jets. Most notably, running back Saquon Barkley left in free agency to a division rival—the Philadelphia Eagles. Other notable departures include safety Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers. McKinney, one of the most impactful players on the defensive side of the ball, played every single defensive snap for Big Blue in 2023-24, putting up a career-high in tackles.

While the losses of Barkley and McKinney are significant, New York was able to fill other gaps around the roster in the draft and free agency. The most notable move of the offseason was bringing in outside linebacker Brian Burns in a trade from the Carolina Panthers.

Burns is a defensive menace and will play a prominent role in the Big Blue pass rush this season. With the loss of Barkley, New York also brought in offensive weapons. The biggest splash came in the first round of the NFL draft, taking Malik Nabers, a prominent standout receiver at LSU, with the sixth overall pick.

In free agency, the Giants found a veteran in running back Devin Singletary. The former Buffalo Bill put up a career-high in rushing yards and has also shown the ability to catch passes.

With the additions and subtractions in mind, the outlook for the Giants this season is bleak at best. Their odds to make the playoffs currently sit at +400, meaning they are 4:1 to even sneak into a wild card spot. New York has the longest odds out of all four teams in the division to come out with the NFC East crown at +1200. If you want to get advantageous and crazy, the Giants are tied for the second-longest odds to win the NFC at +6000. The odds to win the Lombardi don’t get prettier, as New York is +10000 to win it all.

While the numbers do not favor Big Blue in any way, shape, or form, the positive spin on this is any semblance of success for the Giants this year will result in a major payday for those who are bold enough to believe in them now. For a team that is building for the future, the book does not see much success in Big Blue’s upcoming season.