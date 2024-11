NFL Week 13 odds: Parsing through the post-Thanksgiving slate

Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While everyone is finishing up Thanksgiving leftovers, a few big games are taking place to wrap up Week 13, including yet another game for the New York Jets, who will be home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

To say the Jets have struggled this season is an understatement. They are 3-8, and a loss would put them under .500 on the year. The Jets enter the game as 2.5-point underdogs and +114 on the money line. The Seahawks, whose 6-5 record currently atop the NFC West, could significantly benefit from a victory in a tight divisional race. The two teams will face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Seahawks Moneyline: -135

Jets Moneyline: +114

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Texans -5

Over/Under: 43.5

Texans Moneyline: -218

Jaguars Moneyline: +180

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Commanders -5.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Titans Moneyline: +205

Commanders Moneyline: -250

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Vikings -3.5

Over/Under: 45

Cardinals Moneyline: +150

Vikings Moneyline: -180

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Bengals -3

Over/Under: 47

Steelers Moneyline: +130

Bengals Moneyline: -155

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Colts -3

Over/Under: 42.5

Colts Moneyline: -148

Patriots Moneyline: +124

LA Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Falcons +1.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Chargers Moneyline: -125

Falcons Moneyline: +105

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread: Buccaneers -6

Over/Under: 46.5

Buccaneers Moneyline: -265

Panthers Moneyline: +215

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread: Rams -3

Over/Under: 48.5

Rams Moneyline: -155

Saints Moneyline: +130

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: Ravens -3

Over/Under: 51

Eagles Moneyline: +124

Ravens Moneyline: -148

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: Bills -7

Over/Under: 45

49ers Moneyline: +245

Bills Moneyline: -305

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

When: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Spread: Broncos -5.5

Over/Under: 42

Browns Moneyline: +190

Broncos Moneyline: -230

