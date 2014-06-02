Nicholas Soto, 14, of Red Hook killed while walking across Hicks Street at Lorraine Street

A 14-year-old boy crossing the street in Red Hook was struck and killed by a BMW this morning, NYPD said.

Nicholas Soto of Red Hook was struck at 7 a.m. while walking south across Hicks Street at Lorraine Street, just two blocks from his home. The driver was heading west on Lorraine Street when the collision occurred, according to police.

Soto was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, NYPD said.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from New Jersey, stayed on the scene. An investigation into the crash is underway.