‘No credible threats’: NYPD says ahead of TCS New York City Marathon

NYPD top cop Keechant Sewell joined fellow police brass in Central Park Wednesday to announce security protocols for this year’s TCS New York City Marathon.

The Commissioner confidently revealed on Nov. 2 that the marathon is facing “no credible threat.” Even though Sewell declared that attendees have no reason to be alarmed, she confirmed that the NYPD will be on high alert throughout the day to ensure the safety of all involved.

“Planning for and securing events like these is what the NYPD does on a regular basis,” Sewell began, “The NYPD’s uniform presence will be evident wherever one looks this weekend. Our efforts will include what the public will see and what the public will not see.”

Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Materasso also revealed that law enforcement will be deploying significant counterterrorism measures throughout the course of the event.

“We will deploy a very significant counterterrorism overlay to secure that 26.2 miles. We want to thank the New York Road Runners for their continued partnership in keeping the New York City Marathon a safe and fun event for the approximate 50,000 runners and over the 1 million spectators that will fill the streets across the five boroughs,” Chief Materasso said. “We will be deploying heavy weapons teams and explosive detection canines and our bomb squad along the entire route.”

Chief Materasso also laid down ground rules for attendees, citing a zero-tolerance policy.

“I would also like to remind everyone that the use of drones is strictly prohibited in and around New York City and the marathon. We will be monitoring the airspace, and anyone found operating a drone will be summoned and the drone will be confiscated,” Materasso added.

Road Runner race director Tim Metellus thanked the NYPD for helping keep the event safe.

“This would not have happened without the partnership of the NYPD,” Metellus said. “Thank you so much for your support. And guidance.”