No one was injured in a fire after a fire broke out in an Upper West Side building on Monday afternoon.

According to the FDNY, firefighters responded to a call at 3:38 p.m. on Nov. 22 regarding a fire at 119 West 106th Street, a five-story building. 12 units with 60 FDNY and EMS personnel were deployed to the scene.

The fire was brought under control at 4:22 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.