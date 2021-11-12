Nordstrom launches pop-up shop with a Midas touch ahead at flagship store of the holidays

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Nordstrom’s flagship store is getting the Midas touch ahead of the holidays.

From now through Dec. 5, shoppers can head over to Nordstrom, located at 225 W 57th Street, for the new Center Stage pop-up. This pop-up features hop from a never-before-seen range of items from luxury brand Moncler. The collaboration and pop-up will also be one of the largest global activations of Moncler Matt Black.

“Just in time for the holiday season, we are excited to welcome Moncler to Center Stage at Nordstrom NYC. We look forward to our customers being able to experience exclusive Moncler pieces for the whole family in this unique and immersive pop-up. The Moncler brand continues to be a Nordstrom customer favorite with their innovative and imaginative designs,” said Sam Lobban, Nordstrom Senior Vice President Designer and New Concepts.

The pop-up will include items spanning men’s, women’s, and kid’s across outerwear, ready-to-wear, soft accessories and shoes. Some shop highlights include exclusive colorways and styles of the Tharon Down Hooded Jacket, Valras Down Vest, an exclusive sole color on the Carinne boot, and exclusive colors of the men’s Jildaz down jacket and the Aptera Vest.

The collection will be available in-store and online. For more information, visit the NYC Flagship and or head over to Nordstrom.com.