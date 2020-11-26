Here are some gifts that pets and pet lovers will enjoy | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Allison Matos

It’s been a ruff year, and with the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to set your sights on that purrfect gift for your furry companion. Here are some great gift ideas to help make your pets’ howliday season furry and bright.

Here’s a gift idea that’s great not only for your pet, but also for the environment. Dogs play a key role in the food system; an estimated 80 percent of water usage goes to agriculture, livestock, and manure management, which are the leading causes of methane gas emissions. Concurrently, chicken, and beef are often the cause of allergies for dogs. To address these issues, women-owned business Chippin uses alternative protein — cricket, semolina — to support gut health and ships their treats in post-consumer recycled packaging material to help reduce our carbon pawprint. Both sustainable and delicious, this is a win-win for any lucky pooch. Products, gift options, and gift cards are available online at chippinpet.com

Any pooch would be lucky to receive a gift that is both adorable and delicious. Based in Wantagh, The Barking Biscuit is a small family-owned business offering homemade dog treats with a cause. Every month a portion of sales is donated to a new local animal rescue. With flavors including Pumpkin Bark, Peanut Butter Bark, Iced Pumpkin Bark, and Fresh Bark, these treats are sure to please even the finickiest of pets! thebarkingbiscuitllc.com

If you’re looking to please a pet owner, Randi Schneweiss has just the gift in mind. A former medical illustrator, she turned her talents to painting pet portraits about 10 years ago and later began selling customized pet ornaments. These specialized ornaments make a wonderful personalized gift for any animal lover. Ornaments begin at $45 and can be found at etsy.com/shop/pinkwisteriadesigns

Other hot trends this holiday season include puzzle and snuffle mats to encourage brain health and foraging skills and calming donut beds which promote better sleep by providing head and neck support and an increased sense of security. You can never go wrong with a treat-dispensing toy to keep your little one occupied and satisfied. All can be found online or at your local pet store.

Interested in playing Santa for a homeless animal? Contact your local animal shelter or rescue organization to see what items they may need to make this holiday season a little brighter for their residents. While many have postponed accepting household items, most have Amazon wish lists or websites for donations.

This story first appeared on our sister publication longislandpress.com.