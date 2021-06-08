Noreen Doyle tapped as new President and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Hudson River Park Trust has a new President and CEO as the Park enters its final stages of development.

Noreen Doyle, who previously served as Acting President, was unanimously appointed into the roles by the Hudson River Park Trust’s Board of Directors on June 3. Doyle helped spearhead many of the Park’s achievements since its founding in 1998, including the recent openings of Pier 26 in September and Little Island.

“Parks are defined not just by their landscapes but by the people who use them, and this past year has shown how essential they are for the health and happiness of our cities,” said Noreen Doyle, President and CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust. “Hudson River Park is a success because for more than two decades, the State and City, previous Trust leadership, businesses and environmental advocates, and community advocates and elected officials have contributed their resources, talent and passion to creating a park that offers something for everyone. In that spirit of collaboration, I look forward to continuing our work toward finishing the park, improving the health of our Hudson River Sanctuary, and ensuring that the Park is a welcoming place for all.”

Doyle is succeeding former President and CEO Madelyn Wils, who led the Trust for almost ten years. Doyle previously served as the Trust’s Executive Vice President from 2004 to 2021 and worked for the Trust and its predecessor organization, the Hudson River Park Conservancy in several capacities prior.

“Noreen Doyle is the perfect person to lead the Hudson River Park Trust at this critical moment in the park’s history,” said Basil Seggos, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and HRPT Board of Directors Vice Chair. “For more than two decades, Noreen has been a champion for the park and a driving force behind its transformation into a destination befitting the greatest city in the world. Noreen is respected by corporate and community stakeholders alike and her expertise in planning and development is surpassed only by her passion for the park. I’m thrilled to welcome her as the Hudson River Park Trust’s newest President and CEO and look forward to great things under her spirited leadership.”

“Noreen Doyle has dedicated over two decades of service to the Hudson River Park Trust. With her deep knowledge of and love for the park, Noreen will lead the Trust with exceptional vision and talent,” said Deputy Mayor Vicki Been, Chair of the Hudson River Park Trust. “I look forward to working with Noreen and seeing how Hudson River Park flourishes and expands under her direction.”

“Hudson River Park is a great success, and Noreen Doyle can take a lot of credit for that,” said Jeffrey LeFrancois, Chair of the Hudson River Park Advisory Council. “Noreen will make an outstanding President and CEO. She knows the Park inside and out and has worked closely with the neighboring communities in the planning of the Park and to keep them informed. This is an exciting time on the west side and the Hudson River Park Advisory Council is delighted to continue its strong working relationship with Noreen and to help fulfill the vision for the Park’s next chapter.”

For more information about the Hudson River Park Trust, visit hudsonriverpark.org.