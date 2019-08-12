LATEST PAPER
Northeast blackout 2003: Photos of NYC

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
It was a dark time for New Yorkers on Aug. 14, 2003 – literally.

Nearly 16 years ago, a cascade of power failures that started in Ohio reached the five boroughs in a matter of minutes.

The Northeast blackout, the largest of its kind in American history, forced New Yorkers to endure the steamy summer weather sans air conditioning for up to 29 hours. Subway riders were evacuated from stalled trains across the city and were left with no choice but to walk.

Scroll down for photos from around the city on the day that everything went dark.

The sun sets over Manhattan during the first
Photo Credit: Newsday / Daniel Goodrich

The sun sets over Manhattan during the first hours of a widespread blackout through the Northeast on Aug. 14, 2003.

People eat by candlelight at a Brooklyn restaurant
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Robert Giroux

People eat by candlelight at a Brooklyn restaurant during the Northeast blackout.

New Yorkers cross the Brooklyn Bridge after a
Photo Credit: Newsday / Mayita Mendez

New Yorkers cross the Brooklyn Bridge after a massive blackout throughout the Northeast stalled trains and forced commuters onto the streets.

Cars cross the Brooklyn Bridge beside a dark
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Cars cross the Brooklyn Bridge beside a dark New York City skyline during the Northeast blackout.

A crowd gathers in Times Square on Aug.
Photo Credit: Newsday / Robert Mecea

A crowd gathers in Times Square on Aug. 15, 2003, during the Northeast blackout that began the day before.

MTA employees stand outside a subway station on
Photo Credit: Newsday / Mayita Mendez

MTA employees stand outside a subway station on Church Street in lower Manhattan waiting for service to be restored on Aug. 15, 2003, after a blackout affected much of the Northeast the day before.

People sell beer on the street in New
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

People sell beer on the street in New York City during the Northeast blackout.

A view of Manhattan from the Brooklyn Bridge
Photo Credit: Newsday / Mayita Mendez

A view of Manhattan from the Brooklyn Bridge after a massive blackout throughout the Northeast.

People walk out of lower Manhattan toward the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Fickies

People walk out of lower Manhattan toward the Brooklyn Bridge during the Northeast blackout.

New Yorkers cross the Brooklyn Bridge during the
Photo Credit: Newsday / Mayita Mendez

New Yorkers cross the Brooklyn Bridge during the Northeast blackout.

A view of Manhattan from the Brooklyn Bridge
Photo Credit: Newsday / Mayita Mendez

A view of Manhattan from the Brooklyn Bridge during the Northeast blackout.

