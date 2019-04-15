Fire engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

A massive fire erupted at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of the medieval cathedral made famous in Victor Hugo's classic novel "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame."

The raging fire caused the roof and spire to collapse, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cathedral was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding. Some of the bronze statues were removed last week as part of the repairs.

The cathedral dates to the 12th century and attracts millions of tourists a year.

With Reuters

