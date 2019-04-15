LATEST PAPER
Fire engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
A massive fire erupted at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of the medieval cathedral made famous in Victor Hugo's classic novel "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." 

The raging fire caused the roof and spire to collapse, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cathedral was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding. Some of the bronze statues were removed last week as part of the repairs. 

The cathedral dates to the 12th century and attracts millions of tourists a year.

With Reuters

Flames destroy the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN

Flames destroy the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

A firefighter uses a hose to douse flames and smoke billowing from the roof at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

Flames devour the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

Fire engulfs the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

Seen from across the Seine River, smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

Seen from across the Seine River, smoke and flames rise during a fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

Flames shoot from the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

Smoke and flames rise from the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday.

