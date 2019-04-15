News Fire engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated April 15, 2019 3:37 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A massive fire erupted at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday. Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of the medieval cathedral made famous in Victor Hugo's classic novel "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." The raging fire caused the roof and spire to collapse, but no injuries were reported, officials said. The cathedral was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding. Some of the bronze statues were removed last week as part of the repairs. The cathedral dates to the 12th century and attracts millions of tourists a year. With Reuters Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN Flames destroy the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/THOMAS SAMSON Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/THOMAS SAMSON A firefighter uses a hose to douse flames and smoke billowing from the roof at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PATRICK ANIDJAR Flames devour the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCOIS GUILLOT Fire engulfs the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCOIS GUILLOT Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCOIS GUILLOT Seen from across the Seine River, smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCOIS GUILLOT Seen from across the Seine River, smoke and flames rise during a fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Flames shoot from the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCOIS GUILLOT Smoke and flames rise from the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCOIS GUILLOT Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.