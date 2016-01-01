NY’s first babies of 2016 born at Coney Island Hospital and Northwell Health’s LIJ Medical Center

Two babies were born at the stroke of midnight!

Meet the two super cute New Yorkers who were both born at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day.

Paul Staley and Stephanie Diaz, of Coney Island, welcomed their son, Zayden Noel, at Coney Island Hospital at midnight, a hospital spokeswoman said. Zayden was born 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 18.5 inches long, the hospital said. Both mom and Zayden are doing well.

A second baby boy was born at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center on the Nassau-Queens border at the stroke of midnight, a hospital spokeswoman said. The baby, born to parents Daniella and Eli Malakov, of Forest Hills, will not be named until bris next week.