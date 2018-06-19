The city has updated procedures for its affordable housing lottery, officials said on Tuesday, with the goal of creating more access for applicants.

Changes include eliminating mandatory employment history for those who are self-employed or have freelance income and limiting bankruptcy consideration to only a 12-month review, according to the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the Housing Development Corp.

The new requirements also ensure that applicants who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking can’t be denied housing for things that are a direct result of that, like poor credit or bad debt payment history.

The changes, which updated the affordable housing Marketing Handbook, will go into effect July 1.

