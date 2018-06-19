News NYC affordable housing lottery guidelines updated to provide more access The changes include protections for victims of domestic violence. Changes to the affordable housing lottery were announced by the city Tuesday. Above, a woman attends a rally an affordable housing rally at City Hall on Oct. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Mark Clennon By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com Updated June 19, 2018 11:40 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The city has updated procedures for its affordable housing lottery, officials said on Tuesday, with the goal of creating more access for applicants. Changes include eliminating mandatory employment history for those who are self-employed or have freelance income and limiting bankruptcy consideration to only a 12-month review, according to the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the Housing Development Corp. The new requirements also ensure that applicants who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking can’t be denied housing for things that are a direct result of that, like poor credit or bad debt payment history. The changes, which updated the affordable housing Marketing Handbook, will go into effect July 1. Check back for updates on this developing story. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic How does the affordable housing lottery work?Winning the affordable housing lottery is like hitting the jackpot for most New Yorkers. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.