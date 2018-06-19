LATEST PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
News

NYC affordable housing lottery guidelines updated to provide more access

The changes include protections for victims of domestic violence.

Changes to the affordable housing lottery were announced

Changes to the affordable housing lottery were announced by the city Tuesday. Above, a woman attends a rally an affordable housing rally at City Hall on Oct. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Mark Clennon

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com
Print

The city has updated procedures for its affordable housing lottery, officials said on Tuesday, with the goal of creating more access for applicants.

Changes include eliminating mandatory employment history for those who are self-employed or have freelance income and limiting bankruptcy consideration to only a 12-month review, according to the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the Housing Development Corp.

The new requirements also ensure that applicants who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking can’t be denied housing for things that are a direct result of that, like poor credit or bad debt payment history.

The changes, which updated the affordable housing Marketing Handbook, will go into effect July 1.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com

News photos & videos

Dance all day at Hudson River Park's Pier Pride Week events to celebrate the LGBTQ community
U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of those Photos of child immigration detention center spark outrage
Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters Advocates parade through streets for 1 Bronx Pride March
Gomberg Seltzer Works in Carnarsie is the last Gomberg Seltzer Works, the last remaining seltzer shop in NYC
Uncover the Mermaid Parade's secrets before it hits Nautical weddings and more secrets of the Mermaid Parade
Coney Island is a neighborhood unlike any other. What to do and eat in Coney Island