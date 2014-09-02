NYC & Co. highlights Meatpacking District

The campaign aims to bring repeat tourists to new parts of the city.

The Meatpacking District is the latest neighborhood to get the spotlight in the city’s campaign to attract tourists to unsung corners of the Big Apple.

NYC & Company, the city’s tourism wing, will focus on some of the area’s most popular trends as part of its Neighborhood x Neighborhood promotion. The group will promote hot spots such as the northernmost section of the High Line, the Whitney Museum and the high-end fashion stores like Diane von Furstenberg’s flagship location.

The campaign was launched to bring tourists, especially repeat visitors, to destinations in all five boroughs. Highlighted neighborhoods include Bushwick, Jackson Heights, St. George in Staten Island and Arthur Avenue in the Bronx.