NYC health campaign encourages eating fruits and vegetables on the go

The campaign, “Take Me With You,” aims to encourage healthier choices.

Don’t forget to eat your fruits and veggies — even if you are on the go.

That’s the message that health officials are emphasizing in a new healthy eating ad campaign called “Take Me With You.” The campaign aims to encourage New Yorkers to pack an apple, carrot or other produce wherever they go.

The campaign, announced on Tuesday, will include advertisements at bus stops, check-cashing locations and on pole banners throughout the city.

In 2011, the Health Department surveyed New Yorkers and found that 80 percent live within a 10-minute walking distance of fresh produce.

However, the agency also found that people who lived in neighborhoods with high obesity rates had to walk further to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.