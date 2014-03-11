NYC health officials say 3 more cases of measles identified

City health officials say they have identified three more cases of the measles after alerting New Yorkers to an outbreak …

Health officials are urging New Yorkers to get vaccinated against the measles. Photo Credit: YouTube

City health officials say they have identified three more cases of the measles after alerting New Yorkers to an outbreak of the viral invection in northern Manhattan and the Bronx.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said Tuesday that the current number of measles cases now stands at 19. Nine children and 10 adults are infected. The cases go back to February.

The department has been urging adults and children to get vaccinated against the highly contagious viral infection.

Measles is characterized by a rash, high fever, coughing and runny nose. Extreme cases can lead to pneumonia, miscarriage and even death.

Children 12 months or older can get vaccinated for measles.