A group of parents filed a lawsuit against the city Monday over its emergency health order that mandates parents in parts of Brooklyn vaccinate their children against the measles virus.

The parents, who were only identified in the suit as C.F., M.F., B.D., M.N., and A.L., are seeking an injunction against New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's order for residents living in four Williamsburg ZIP codes, contending there is insufficient evidence that the current outbreak warrants an emergency order.

Last Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said 285 New Yorkers — mostly children — who lived in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn had contracted the virus, and that it spread through people who haven't received the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. There were just two measles cases in the city in 2017.

The suit, however, contends, the "effectiveness of the MMR vaccine and the risk of harm to vaccinated people are exaggerated, inaccurate and misleading," and noted that it puts recipients at risk for side effects such as seizures and brain injury. The mothers are represented in part by Robert Kennedy Jr., a prominent advocate of the anti-vaccination movement.

The suit also contends that the emergency order, which imposes a fine on parents for not vaccinating their children, "improperly invalidate(s) the petitioners’ children’s religious exemptions obtained in full compliance with Public Health Law."

Two studies cited by the U. S. Centers for Disease Control says for every 10,000 children between 12- and 23-months-old who took the vaccine, only four suffered a seizure between seven and 10 days after they received the shot.

A representative for the city's Law Department said the Supreme Court has upheld the right of local governments to mandate the vaccination of its citizens to stop outbreaks, and that this epidemic was preventable.

"We had to take this additional action to fulfill our obligation to ensure that individuals do not continue to put the health of others at risk. We are confident that the city’s order is within the Health Commissioner’s authority to address the very serious danger presented by this measles outbreak," the spokesman said in a statement.

De Blasio echoed that sentiment at an unrelated news conference on Tuesday.

"We feel very confident about our legal position,” he said.