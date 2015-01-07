Reports of fingernail infections prompt bill to grade salons

The bill is in response to infections suffered by customers at salons.

Report cards could be coming to your favorite salon or nail spot.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and City Councilman Rafael Espinal introduced a bill Wednesday that pushes the state Legislature to give the city the right to grade cosmetology businesses. The bill, which had six co-sponsors as of Wednesday, comes in light of several instances where salon customers suffered infections and other health problems due to unsanitary conditions or poorly trained employees.

In addition to the letter grading system, Espinal also introduced another bill that would mandate that salon owners post a customer bill of rights inside their shops.

Rommy Pennella, the executive director for the New York Hispanic Cosmetology and Beauty Chamber of Commerce, which represents 6,000 city cosmetology stores, said her group is working with the council members. Pennella said that the grading system should take into account the shops’ needs without penalizing them too hard.

“There are some concerns from owners,” she said.

Diaz reassured that the legislation is aimed at improving the businesses and ensuring that everyone follows regulations.

“All we want to do is protect the safety of New Yorkers,” he said.