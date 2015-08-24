Mayor’s office relaunches online portal for city’s nonprofits

Starting Tuesday, Big Apple nonprofits will have an improved hub to help them navigate and grow their operations.

The city relaunched NYC.gov/nonprofits Tuesday with a new interface and options for organizations looking to operate in the city. Interested non-profits can use the site for streamlined access to funding from government and private sources as well as information on training sessions hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Contract Services.

The city is home to more than 480,000 nonprofit professionals, according to the mayor’s office.

“Nonprofit organizations play a critical role in our city and we are excited that this resource will support their success,” NYC Chief Service Officer Paula Gavin said in a statement.