New Yorkers in select districts now have the chance to vote on which community projects the City Council will fund.

The annual participatory budgeting vote kicked off Saturday online at pbnyc.org/vote, and in specific physical polling stations within the 32 Council districts participating in the process this year. The annual vote, which launched in 2011, has sought to make the city's budgeting process more transparent. The votes will determine how nearly $35 million is spent, including projects for school renovations, road improvements and nonprofit aid, according to Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

"This is all about direct democracy in your neighborhood. You represent the community and you know, better than anyone, what the real needs of your neighborhood are," Johnson said in a statement.

In order to vote, New Yorkers must be at least 11-years-old and live in a participating district. Online polling will end on April 7.

More information about in-person voting locations and district ballots is available at pbnyc.org.