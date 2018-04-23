News Most city workers choosing to stay in NY for retirement, pension data shows More than 72 percent of pension-holding city retirees lived in New York State last year, according to the Independent Budget Office. Queens county boasted more retired city workers who receive pensions in 2017 -- 42,912 to be exact -- than any other county in New York State. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated April 23, 2018 2:39 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Forget the Florida beaches and golf courses — when it comes to retirement, the majority of city workers are opting to stay in New York, according to a report released Monday. The Independent Budget Office analyzed data from the city’s five largest pension systems and found that of the 332,143 total beneficiaries, 72.41 percent lived in New York State last year. Queens and Brooklyn were the top New York locations for those retirees, with a combined 85,403 members, according to the report. Nassau County came in third with 28,769 benefit recipients. The report, which looked at the Police Pension Fund, the Fire Pension Fund, the Teacher’s Retirement System, the Board of Ed Retirement System and the NYC Employees Retirement System, found that every state and the District of Columbia had a city pension beneficiary in 2017. There were 866 recipients who lived outside of the U.S. Outside of New York, Palm Beach, Fla., was the county with the most New York City pension holders, with 7,868 members. Five counties in North Dakota had one city pension beneficiary, according to the report. Researchers at the IBO didn’t offer an explanation as to why the majority of city pension holders remained in New York, but noted those funds are exempt from city, state and social security taxes. On average, New York City pension holders received $38,711 annually, but the ones who remained in the state received an average of $40,098, the report said. The office of City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who runs the city’s pension fund, could not be immediately reached for comment. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.