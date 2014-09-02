NYC restaurants and Food Bank team up to feed hungry

Some of the city’s ritziest restaurants are joining forces with the Food Bank for New York City to provide meals for the 2.6 million New Yorkers who struggle to put food on the table.

Twenty NY eateries pledged to donate 20 cents to the Food Bank every time selected menu items are sold during September, which is designated as National Hunger Action Month. Five orders equal a dollar donation to the city’s major hunger-relief organization, and every dollar provides five meals, given the Food Bank’s ability to leverage cash and donations efficiently.

About 20 restaurants are participating, including de Mole, Dos Toros, The Breslin, The Spotted Pig, Café Grumpy at Grand Central, Porter House New York, the “21” Club, Boqueria, Salvation Taco, Quaint, Grotta Azzurra, ICI and The John Dory.

Restaurants are in charge of identifying and promoting menu items that are a part of the promotion, said a spokeswoman.

The Food Bank is NYC’s primary hunger-relief organization and is relied upon by almost one-fifth of all New Yorkers for food, nutritional education and other resources.