NYC SHOOTINGS: Pair wounded in violent Brooklyn dispute, video shows Lower East Side assault | amNewYork

Two men were shot during a violent dispute in Brooklyn Monday evening as shootings have started to abate citywide, police officials said.

The day before, six people were shot in various boroughs, leaving one man in critical condition.

In this latest shooting, law enforcement sources said, a violent dispute in front of 578 52nd St. in Sunset Park resulted in a 47-year-old man being shot in right arm.

Officers from the 72nd Precinct found the victim at the scene and he was taken to NYU-Langone Brooklyn Hospital for treatment.

A second man, 32, later showed up at Maimonides Hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist from the same incident, police say.

Investigators say both men have been “uncooperative” with police. Detectives were reviewing security video from the area to determine who fired the shots at the men.

There were several reports of shots fired around the city, with several incidents confirmed by spent rounds being left at the scene. However, no other people were wounded in gunfire as shooting continue to subside.

LES shooting investigated

Meanwhile, the NYPD released photos Monday night of the suspected gunman sought for a Nov. 27 shooting on the Lower East Side.

At 11:43 p.m. that night in front of 280 Henry St., an unidentified gunman stepped out of the passenger seat of a light color Nissan Altima and fired a handgun multiple times, hitting a 32-year-old man in his left ankle. The driver of the Nissan fled and the assailant ran away.

The wounded man was driven by private vehicle to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition.

The pictures provided by the NYPD Monday show the alleged assailant inside of 70 Pitt St. after the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.