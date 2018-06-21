The state Senate is forcing the city to turn off its school zone speed cameras, and “kids will lose their lives” as a result, the mayor said.

Lawmakers in Albany’s upper chamber failed to pass a bill to extend and expand the camera enforcement program, a pillar of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Vision Zero initiative, during the last day of its legislative session on Wednesday. Unless the Senate reconvenes to pass the bill, the city will have to turn off its cameras by the end of the month, without the chance of operating them again until the next legislative session in January.

“The failure to preserve and expand life-saving speed cameras near New York City schools represents a massive failure of leadership. Kids will be in danger. Kids will lose their lives,” de Blasio said in a statement. “The state Assembly majority has shown the way with their expansion bill. Senate Republicans haven’t done their job until they pass the bill, which has majority support.”

De Blasio has championed the program as a lifesaving measure around the 140 schools where the cameras are in use. Speeding has gone down by an average of 63 percent at those locations while pedestrian injuries have dropped by 23 percent, according to the mayor.

Expanding the program was a top priority of Assembly Democrats, but legislation to do so stalled in the Senate. Brooklyn Sen. Simcha Felder used the program as leverage to negotiate for more police officers in schools, among other priorities.

De Blasio advised the Senate to reconvene next week to pass the legislation and urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was not present for the last two days of session, to “do all he can to aid” the bill’s passage.

Felder’s office, the office of Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan and the office of Cuomo, who voiced support for the program, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.