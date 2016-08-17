NYC startups make Inc.’s ‘Fastest-Growing Companies’ list

The New York startups on the list are responsible for 26,000 jobs.

More than 200 New York companies made it to Inc.’s “List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies,” the city announced.

The New York startups represented the largest share of companies among the 5,000 listed, and are responsible for 26,000 jobs.

“The national recognition of 207 New York-based companies proves what we already know: our city is the best place to start and grow a business from the ground up,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

Inc. ranked the companies, which had to be established after March 2012, based on their percentage revenue growth from 2012 to 2015. The top 10 New York companies on the list are:

Bounce Exchange, ranked 7, created 126 jobs

Persado, ranked 16, created 168 jobs

Exusia, ranked 18, created 176 jobs

Artist Travel Consultants, ranked 69, created 3 jobs

Chef’s Cut Real Jerky, ranked 71, created 18 jobs

TickPick, ranked 90, created 8 jobs

Evoke Neuroscience, ranked 131, created 17 jobs

Phoenix Energy Group, ranked 152, created 3 jobs

Occam’s Paradigm, ranked 153, created 10 jobs