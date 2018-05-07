The tourists swarming Times Square, Central Park and Rockefeller Center might frequently annoy everyday New Yorkers, but those tens of millions of visitors are playing an increasingly critical role in the city economy.

A report released Monday by the think tank the Center for an Urban Future found that the city’s tourism industry has grown to the fourth largest job sector in New York, employing 291,084 people citywide.

Last year, the city saw a record 62.8 million tourists, a 90 percent jump in visitors since 1998. This meteoric growth has led to an increase of 224,200 jobs indirectly related to tourism, in areas such as restaurants, shops and entertainment.

Jonathan Bowles, the executive director of the Center for an Urban Future, observed that hotel housekeeping and restaurant jobs pay an average of $62,000

while some of the tourism related jobs, such as hotel housekeeping, and restaurant worker, get a bad rap for being low quality, they pay, on average $62,000 a year wage and provide a career entry point for New Yorkers, especially immigrants and those with no college education.

“It’s been supporting a number of middle class jobs,” he said of the tourists.

The report, however say that the industry’s successes should not be taken for granted. Subway woes, tough competition from other cities, and the shadow of President Trump’s immigration rhetoric could stunt its growth, but experts say careful planning could counter those obstacles.

Bowels credited the surge in visitors to a drop in crime rate during the late 90s, an increase in promotions and more money from foreign visitors.

Many of the tourists are repeat visitors, he noted, and they are spending their time away from the traditional Manhattan venues.

“When they come the first time they want to do thinks that they check off their list like the Statue of Liberty and a Broadway show but for the second time they are looking for something more unique experience and that’s in the outer boroughs,” Bowles said.

With those extra trips come the dollars, according to the report which was funded by the nonprofit Association for a Better New York and the Times Square Alliance.

There are 112,700 hotel rooms in the city, a 62,200 jump from 1988 and most of those have sprouted out in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. The hotel industry provided $1.8 billion in taxes to the city’s coffers in 2015, double the amount in 2006.

The city’s accommodation industry added 12,125 jobs since 2000, a jump of 31 percent, the report said.

New York’s stores, both big and small are getting a piece of that cash flow too.

Tourists account for nearly 25 percent of all Visa credit card purchases at New York’s retail stores, especially at jewelry shops, camera stores and other electronics. Bowles said such patronage has given brick and mortar stores a fighting chance against the rise of e-commerce.

The report also found that 24 percent of all credit card purchases in restaurants and bars in the city in 2016 were made by tourists. In many outer borough locations, they made up as much of 90 percent of the customers, according to the think tank.

Andrew Riggie, the executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said restaurant owners have used different strategies, including the internet, to attract visitors to their tables.

“Some have built relationships with tour group companies and hotel concierges, while others have focused more attention on drawing customers via social media and getting reviewed by the countless online sites,” he said in a statement.

Bowles warned that the city needed to beef up its investment in tourism, especially with the looming threats of diminished U.S. reputation under Trump and a stronger U.S. dollar.

“It’s only a matter of time before we start to see a drop in tourists, because perceptions of the U.S. has dropped so low,” he said.

The city’s evergreen woes regarding mass transit delays and congestion, decline of New York’s mom and pop stores and lack of services at the airports, such as wifi, also add to this negative reputation, according to the report.

The report called on the city to create a five year plan for tourism that benefits both visitors and New Yorkers alike. Most importantly, it called for an increase in funding to NYC & Company, the city’s tourism wing.

Although it’s overall budget is $38.6 million, it is lower than the budget that other cities spend on tourism including Los Angeles, $49.7 million, Barcelona, $78 million, and Shanghai, $210.8 million.

Chris Heywood, a spokesman for NYC & Company, welcomed the report’s findings and said they are always working on new strategies to bring in more visitors.

“More funding for tourism promotion would always be welcomed, however we appreciate the incredible support of the Mayor de Blasio administration in recently expanding the city’s tourism marketing funding,” he said in a statement.