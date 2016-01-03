NYC vacation turns into bug-infested nightmare, California couple says

A dream holiday vacation to the Big Apple turned into a bug-infested nightmare for one couple from California.

The couple says their plans were disrupted after they discovered an infestation of bedbugs at their hotel. And they documented it all in a video posted to YouTube that has gone viral.

“It looked like black mud was jammed into the seam of the bed,” Elgin Ozlen told The New York Daily News in Sunday editions. “I lost it. They looked like they could hurt horses. It was a colony, a breeding ground.”

The video is disgusting, showing one of the people pulling apart seems of a mattress at the Astor on the Park hotel to unveil black insects crawling about.

The couple also shot video showing swollen welts on the woman’s back and shoulders. The couple say they showed up Wednesday, and had to bail on two other rooms because they didn’t have heaters.

Ozlen told news organizations that the hotel refunded them. But the Astor on the Park has yet to comment on the video or the allegations. The hotel didn’t respond to a request for comment from amNewYork.

The hotel, near Central Park West, claims to have 112 “furnished with smart décor and several comforts.”