The record high for Feb. 21 soared passed the previous record of 68 degrees set in 1930.

Wednesday’s high temperature could break a record, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

New Yorkers got a taste of spring in February on Wednesday with a record-breaking high temperature of 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The record for Feb. 21 was previously set in 1930 with a high of 68 degrees, per the weather agency.

“The normal high is about 43,” meteorologist Faye Morrone said.

The rest of the week will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s over the weekend, according to the NWS.

Rain is also in the forecast through Sunday.