NYC weather: Heat, humidity and rain on target for this week

New York City will get a break from the rain on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Meghan Giannotta

After days of rain and stifling humidity, New Yorkers will get a chance to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re going to get a reprieve,” said Jay Engle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There will be two days in a row without any rain.”

Quick moving thunderstorms brought a flash flood warning and close to an inch of rain to some parts of the city on Tuesday afternoon, Engle said.

That comes after days of on-and-off storms that caused heavy flooding and costly damage in parts of New Jersey.

Temperatures are expected to reach a dry 90 degrees on Wednesday, but the humidity will start to creep up again on Thursday.

Enjoy the dry weather while you can. Rain is expected to return on Friday and some of it could be heavy, Engle said.

The National Weather Service said 5.77 inches of rain fell in Central Park between August 1 and August 13 — 3.79 inches more than what usually falls in the first two weeks of August. Over 16 inches has fallen in the park since June 1.