NYC weather: It should feel more like spring, according to National Weather Service

Expect seasonable temperatures ranging from low 30s to low 50s this week

New Yorkers bask in the mist Sunday on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade. The National Weather Service said sunny skies will appear Monday and should last until at least Thursday evening. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

 The weekend's washout should clear up, paving the way for warmer temperatures this week, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service said sunny skies that appear Monday in the city should last until at least Thursday evening. With that extra sun comes a little extra heat.

Temperatures will reach a high of 52 degrees on Monday before dropping to 32 at night, according to  weather service meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki.

"[The] normal for this time of year in the city . . . should be 47 degrees," Ciemnecki said.

Tuesday's high will top out at 44 degrees before sliding down to a low of 30. On Wednesday, temperatures will peak at 45 and bottom out at 37.

Expect a high of 52 on Thursday, the weaher service says.

