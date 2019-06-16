LATEST PAPER
NYC weather: Keep umbrellas handy, rain will make surprise appearances this week

Expect rain Monday night before a 30-50% chance of showers Tuesday night into Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

New Yorkers would do well to keep their umbrellas on hand this week, as the rain forecast is practically unpredictable. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Oumou Fofana Special to amNewYork
Get your umbrellas ready because there will be an unsettled pattern of showers this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said forecasting the timing of the rain has proved difficult, however the “most likely” time periods look to be Sunday night, then Monday night into Tuesday. There will then be a 30-50% chance of showers from Tuesday night into Thursday night, according to NWS spokesman Jay Engle.

Temperatures throughout the week should reach a high of 70 degrees, then drop down to an average of the mid 60 degrees.

Monday’s high is expected to reach the upper 70s with a 30% chance of showers. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach the upper 70s before dropping to the mid 60s at night. Temperatures for Wednesday are expected to be the same, although the sun will hopefully make an appearance. 

The pattern of clouds-to-rain-to-clouds-to-sun-to-clouds should hopefully break by the end of the week.

“We will get back to partly sunny,” Engle said. “We get out of this pattern by Friday.”

Temperatures should top out near 80 degrees Friday before receding to the mid 60s. Saturday’s high is expected to peak in the lowers 80s before sinking to the mid 60s at night, the NWS said.

